Najib calls Malaysians his ‘cronies,' says all should be jailed with him since they gained from BN’s policies

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex September 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak named all of Malaysia as his “cronies” when challenged to identify these during a mock interview posted online.

In video posted on Facebook and called “Ulasan Apek Cina Bersama Bossku,” the host speaking in pidgin Malay and a heavily-affected Chinese accent interviewed Najib about matters from his time as PM and after leading Barisan Nasional to defeat.

When the “Apek” in the interview set him up to identify the people who benefited from the acts that led him to be accused of corruption, Najib claimed it was the citizens of Malaysia after it was suggested to him that his “cronies” would likely be Chinese and Malay tycoons.

“That's not true apek. Apek, do you know who are my cronies? In truth, my cronies are the people,” Najib said.

“The rakyat, because my policies were to help the rakyat, and I don't have anyone whom I assume as my cronies.”

Earlier, the “Apek” noted the dozens of charges were levelled against Najib over 1MDB.

When Najib named Malaysians as his “cronies,” the interviewer asked if they should also be imprisoned in the event the former PM is convicted of corruption.

“That's right. We all go in,” Najib said.

Najib's trial over RM42 million allegedly misappropriated from former 1MDB unit, SRC International Sdn Bhd, concluded on August 27

He is now in court for his main 1MDB corruption trial over RM2.3 billion allegedly stolen from 1MDB.

The interview is the latest in Najib’s ongoing social media campaign to win back support from Malaysians and to deride the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition.