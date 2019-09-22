All Kuala Lumpur schools to reopen tomorrow

Students cover their faces with masks at a school in Puchong as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 22 — All 296 schools in Kuala Lumpur closed last Thursday and Friday due to the haze situation will resume classes tomorrow (September 23), Federal Territory Education Department director Maznah Abu Bakar said.

In a statement released today, she said the Air Pollutant Index (API) at the Batu Muda and Cheras stations at 5pm today (Sunday) showed readings of below 200 and a declining trend.

“Updates will be provided from time to time,” she said.

Maznah reminded all schools to follow the standard operating procedures while also ensuring staff and students health are prioritised at all times.

The API reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 or above (hazardous). — Bernama