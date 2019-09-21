Sabah govt to launch state agriculture blueprint

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 26, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUDAT, Sept 21 — The Sabah government will launch its Agriculture Blueprint in October, reveals Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the agricultural development plan needed to be launched prior to the tabling of the State Budget, expected to be in November, to enable it to be incorporated in next year’s budget.

According to him, the plan was in line with the state government’s desire to empower the agro-based industry sector, in the same breath, encourage the local people’s involvement, particularly the youth, in high technology agriculture.

“This blueprint is a more comprehensive framework in the state government’s efforts to upgrade the capability of the agricultural and fisheries communities and other aspects that could be given more focus, not just assistance but also instructions, guidance and training to ensure that their products reach the market.

“It will strengthen our Industry and marketing networking while good and healthy agricultural practices and use of new technology can also be empowered,” he told reporters after launching the state-level Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day celebration here, today.

Mohd Shafie said the agriculture and agro-based industry sector in Sabah has a big potential not only for the domestic but also international market considering the increase in population which inevitably boosts demand, besides assurance of food safety.

“Sabah residents should take full advantage of the opportunities and develop their lands, embrace new technology to produce high quality agro-based industry crops that can generate and be a source of the state’s wealth and the people’s economy,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government would also renew and restructure certain processes in the state’s banking sector including Sabah Development Bank to facilitate channelling of financial assistance to local farmers in starting their business.

He said the move was necessary as financial assistance accorded to the farmers previously, was not significant and rather limited.

Earlier in his speech, Mohd Shafie said Sabah’s agricultural sector needed a widescale revamp for the state to not just be a consumer but to also have the capacity to be an agriculture and food industry producer and exporter.

Meanwhile, Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong said the ministry would guarantee that the government’s policy remained consistent with industry fundamentals to create a conducive environment for food production towards self-sufficiency and improving the quality of agricultural products.

In addition to generating fresh products, the ministry was also bolstering the state’s downstream agriculture industry, he said.

The ministry hoped established multi-commodity companies would maintain sustainable supply and price stability of farm produce, which would open opportunities in processing of agriculture, livestock and fishery products. — Bernama