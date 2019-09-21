King offers condolences to Dr Md Farid’s family

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah speaks at the Mass Exhibition Celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre September 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conveyed his condolences to the family of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik who died at about 6am today at the Pontian Hospital, Johor.

Sultan Abdullah also expressed his sympathies and sorrow over the passing of the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and hoped his family members would stay strong and patient in facing this test from the Almighty.

“Dr Md Farid was at the Istana Negara yesterday to perform the Friday prayers together with His Majesty and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the surau here in conjunction with the Warriors’ Day celebration this month.

“He also had an audience with His Majesty after performing the congregational Solat Istisqa (prayer for rain) to ease the worsening haze, after the Friday prayers,” according to a statement issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

Sultan Abdullah also prayed that the soul of the deceased would receive blessings from Allah SWT and be placed among the righteous.

According to Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary Mohd Solihan Badri, Dr Md Farid, 42, who was Tanjung Piai MP and Tanjung Piai Bersatu vice-chief was believed to have died of a heart attack. — Bernama