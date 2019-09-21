Human Resources Ministry: No cases of employers hiring workers based on race

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar speaks to reporters in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 26, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PENDANG, Sept 21 — The Human Resources Ministry has not found cases of employers in the country, who have selected or hired workers of a particular race to the extent of sidelining other ethnicities.

Deputy Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar said today that based on information received from the Labour Department and Jobstreet Malaysia, not a single complaint of this nature had been received.

“If at all there are such cases, to me, these are isolated cases which should not be made an issue...it could be that an individual’s sentiments were involved and not that of a relevant company”, he said adding that such matters should not be hyped up among Malaysians.

Mahfuz was commenting on claims made by certain parties via social media, particularly Facebook, that many employers in Malaysia hired workers based on race.

The Pokok Sena MP was speaking at the “Malaysiaku Harapanku” event which features 1,200 job opportunities offered by 21 companies. — Bernama