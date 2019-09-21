Amanah National Convention unaffected despite AGM cancellations, party sec-gen says

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa attends the Amanah National Convention in Ipoh December 14, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The recent disruptions of several Annual General Meetings (AGM) involving Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) wings nationwide will not affect the party’s election and National Convention scheduled to take place in December later this year.

Amanah secretary-general Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir said the party’s recovery was expected to not take a long time as Amanah’s position remained stable throughout the country with high intake of new members monthly.

Earlier today Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusuf Rawa confirmed that the AGM of the party involving several areas, youth and women’s wings nationwide were cancelled due to technical issues.

Yesterday, an online news portal had reported that 148 AGM including areas, youth and women’s wings of Amanah nationwide were cancelled except Sabah.

According to the portal, of the total, 81 cancellations involved area level AGM, 35 youth AGM and 32 women’s AGM of the party.

Mohd Anuar also said the Special Organisational Briefing held today was only aimed at explaining the party’s current position and provide solutions to those who attended including division leaders, area secretaries and wings that were affected.

“All of those who were present have had their views and critiques taken into positive consideration by the Amanah’s leadership to strengthen the party,” he said.