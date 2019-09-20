Two housing schemes among points to be included in Johor Budget 2020

Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said both the housing schemes had the approval of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal but will be finalised this month. — Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, Sept 20 — Two housing schemes — Skim Perumahan Prihatin Johor (SPPJ) and Skim Prihatin Belia Johor (SPBJ) — are among two initiatives which are due to be included in the Johor Budget 2020.

Chairman of the state Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee Dzulkefly Ahmad said both the schemes had the approval of Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal but will be finalised this month.

He said the SPPJ is aimed at helping people in the low-income group who had difficulty getting housing loans, despite possessing the House Ownership Eligibility Certificate (SLMR).

He added that the scheme would focus on houses costing RM40,000 and an agency will be appointed to manage their loans for 25 years.

On the SPBJ, Dzulkefly said it was an initiative to provide more transit homes for youths.

He said, at present, there was a limited number of transit homes and he wants to increase them.

“Right now, we have a limited number in PPR Melana 1 (Taman Perling), and we will increase them with a five-year lease.

“There are also developers who are interested to build these youth homes, especially the two-bedroom, one-bathroom ones,” he told reporters when met at the launch of the Property Fair and iProperty.com.my here today.

Meanwhile, on allegations that there were 16,000 units of unsold Bumiputera properties in the state, Dzulkefly said the figures were inaccurate as there were only 10,580 such units which were unsold.

Of these, 8,678 were residential units worth RM4.8 billion; 1,629 units were commercial lots worth RM1.5 billion; 235 units were industrial premises worth RM666 million and 38 units were vacant land worth RM65 million, he said.

“I have to correct these statistics because I do not want these figures to give out an inaccurate signal, as though the Housing Division of the Johor State Secretariat is not doing a good job,” he said. — Bernama