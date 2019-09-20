Maszlee: Education Ministry hopes TVET will be given priority in 2020 Budget

Education Minister Maszlee Malik says his ministry is committed to fulfilling the educational aspirations of providing quality education to all Malaysians. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 ― The Ministry of Education (MoE) hopes that the Technical, Vocational Educational and Training (TVET), as well as the book industry and language will be given priority in the 2020 Budget which will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on October 11.

Its Minister Maszlee Malik said MoE was committed to fulfilling the educational aspirations of providing quality education to all Malaysians.

“We want to make sure that the TVET field is one of the key things to be highlighted in the budget this time around.

“We also want to equip our students with necessary skills as they need to be more competitive in the job market,” he told Bernama.

Maszlee said his ministry would also emphasise on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) from pre-school to university levels.

The 2020 Budget themed Shared Prosperity: Sustainable and Inclusive Growth towards High Income Economy, reflects the government policies that encourage quality growth in efforts to achieve high-income status, where it can be felt in every community.

In the 2019 Budget, the education sector was allocated with the largest provision at RM60.2 billion or 19.1 per cent of total government spending for the year. ― Bernama