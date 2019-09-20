Man who threatened Bukit Aman cop arrested, released on bail to seek medical treatment for mental issues

The police have arrested a man who threatened and showed provocative hand gestures to a police officer stationed at Bukit Aman’s guard post last Tuesday. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The police have arrested a man who threatened and showed provocative hand gestures to a police officer stationed at Bukit Aman’s guard post last Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the suspect surrendered himself the following day at the same location before being released on police bail on September 19.

“This is because the suspect suffers from mental problems and is currently still seeking treatment from Hospital Kuala Lumpur as a patient.

“A Pol 57 Form (details on a mental patient found loitering) has been issued to bring the suspect to the hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement here.

A 19-seconds video footage of the exchange also went viral, with controversial Third Force blogger Raggie Jessy urging members of the public to lodge police reports against the individual en masse.

Huzir also said ongoing investigations conducted by Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit over an alleged tweet insulting the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah has been referred to the Attorney General Chamber’s (AGC) for further action.

He said four suspects were arrested on September 13 whereby three of them surrendered themselves at the Dang Wangi police headquarters while the remaining suspect was detained in Klang, Selangor.

“Several electronic devices used were also confiscated from the suspects,” he said, adding that all four have been released on police bail on September 14.

This comes after a police report was lodged in Kuantan, Pahang on September 12, triggering a sedition investigation.

Tunku Azizah was believed to have come under unprovoked attack over her tweets promoting optimism, positivity and good relations prior to the deactivation of her @cheminahsayang Twitter account.

She also explained that she had deactivated her Twitter account for personal reasons, as opposed to cyberbullying. Her account has since been reactivated on September 14.

Huzir also said another man arrested in Kelana Jaya, Selangor for uploading a video on YouTube using the moniker “Arunakiri” with the intention to cause disharmony has also been charged at the Ipoh Sessions Court today.

He said the suspect was charged under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network service.

The accused has since posted a bail of RM10,000 and was required to report to the nearest police station monthly beginning October 1.

Meanwhile, two local men and a woman previously arrested and remanded by the police over their suspected involvement in recent postings on social media touching on religious and racial sensitivities has had their cases referred to the AGC for further instructions.

The arrests involved Facebook account owners using the moniker Zahrein Zakariah, Ain Zafirah or Nia Fira and Ramar Nara.

Huzir said in the course of the investigations, all three suspects have had their digital devices used to upload their postings on Facebook confiscated.

He also said all three suspects have been released on police bail between September 13 and 14 following their arrests earlier this month.

Huzir said the public is advised not to make or disseminate any form of postings that may touch on religious, racial sensitivities and the royal institution on social media.

“Such irresponsible acts may disrupt peace among Malaysians, at the same time threaten national harmony and unity.

“The public is also reminded to follow the rules of any government agencies or departments during any visits they make,” he said.