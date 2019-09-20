Dr M: I will decide when Anwar becomes PM

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the National Heritage and Culture Charter in Kuala Lumpur September 20, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he will decide when to hand over the prime minister’s post to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I will announce (the date) later, but I will keep my promise,” The Star Online quoted Dr Mahathir as saying.

Anwar said earlier this week that he will be the PM by next year.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin, Anwar said he did not foresee any significant challenge to his ascension at the moment, but conceded that this could change as the event nears.

Pakatan Harapan continues to present Anwar as its next prime minister after Dr Mahathir.

It was initially thought this would take place within two years of the 14th general election, but it has since been revealed to no timeline was formally agreed.

However, both men have repeatedly reiterated their trust that the transition will take place when they are ready.

Anwar had been Dr Mahathir’s deputy during the latter’s time as the fourth prime minister but was sacked in 1998.