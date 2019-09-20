Body cams? Don’t treat enforcement personnel like criminals, PKR MP tells Putrajaya

General view of the 212th Police Day Parade at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Sept 20 — Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim has described the government’s initiative to introduce enforcement agency personnel with body cameras as a step backwards and against human rights.

He said the government should not treat policemen as well as immigration and customs personnel the same as Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) offenders.

“Do not shackle these enforcement personnel with body cameras as if they are criminals themselves.

“The government’s move to introduce body cameras is a step against the human rights of enforcement agencies as they are civil servants,” said Hassan in a statement here today.

The former Johor PKR chief and also known Pakatan Harapan (PH) activist lawyer was commenting on the government’s agreement to implement the use of body cameras to address misconduct including corruption.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after he chaired a meeting of the special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption yesterday.

Hassan said the use of body cameras was a primitive move in the name of technology that does not respect the integrity of civil servants.

“There should be other ways that could be done in preventing bribery and leaks from within agencies such as the police, immigration and customs.

“The PH government should not admit defeat quickly and wave the white flag where they become desperate to implement body cameras on its own civil servants as if they are robots that cannot be trusted,” said the 68-year-old federal lawmaker.

Hassan said the prime minister and PH government should realise that police, immigration and customs personnel were human beings with pride and self-worth.