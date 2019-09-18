PM: Multilateralism under threat as countries seen violating international agreements, resolutions

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the ‘Foreign Policy Framework of the New Malaysia’ at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya September 18, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 18 — Malaysia today expressed concern over what it saw as powerful countries unilaterally imposing their will on others, so much so that multilateralism is under threat.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said countries are seen to be flagrantly violating international agreements and United Nations resolutions.

“The developments in Palestine and Jammu-Kashmir are some of the examples,” he said when launching the Foreign Policy Framework of the New Malaysia, here.

He noted that similar trends can also be observed on the trade and economic fronts where powerful countries are imposing unilateral sanctions, not respecting trade agreements and blatantly disregarding the multilateral framework.

He said these sanctions affect not only the particular country singled out but other countries also.

“There is no equity here. The rich and the powerful will take what they wish but the poor and weak will yield what they must,” he said.

As such, he said, Malaysia will continue to express its opinion and, if necessary, its protestations, against injustices, oppressions and other crimes against humanity that is committed by any nation.

“Malaysia will submit what it must but it will be under open protest,” he said. — Bernama