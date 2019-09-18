Negri Sembilan MB says will resolve abandoned Taman Perpaduan Heights housing project issue

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the government would ensure that the 206 house buyers would be able to own a piece of land for them to build a house. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 18 — The state government will help to resolve the issue of the abandoned housing project at Taman Perpaduan Heights which had been neglected for the past 13 years.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the government would ensure that the 206 house buyers would be able to own a piece of land for them to build a house.

“We have identified a 13.30 hectare-site at Mukim Ulu Muar, Kuala Pilah as replacement for the 206 individuals.

“The land will be subdivided into smaller lots of 3,000 to 5,000 square feet each and the area will be equipped with facilities such as roads, electricity, water, open field, surau, hall and other necessities,” he told a press conference after chairing the state exco meeting here today

Elaborating he said the construction of the house was the responsibility of the respective buyers and they could either build them according to their needs or deal directly with Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) for the construction of people-friendly houses.

“However, the state government has fixed that the houses must be completed within two years after all land dealings have been approved.

Aminuddin said the solution to the problem was reached after the state government found that the site of the abandoned Taman Perpaduan Heights project was no longer safe, economical or viable for further rehabilitation. — Bernama