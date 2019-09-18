Fire involving display furniture in Johor Mid Valley mall put out

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — A fire that broke out at a furniture booth in Mid Valley Southkey Mall in Johor Baru, has been put out, but the estimation of damages is yet to be concluded, the Johor Fire and Rescue Brigade said today.

In a statement, it said that a distress call was received at 2.25pm by its state operation centre about the fire in the popular Sogo shopping outlet inside the mall, and a fire engine alongside seven firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene.

“According to the operation’s commander, upon reaching the venue, there was indeed a fire involving display furniture measuring 30ft x 30ft. (914cm x 914cm)

“The fire was successfully put out by the building’s management by using one hose reel and four dry powder fire extinguishers,” the statement read, adding that the source of the fire is also yet to be determined, and is currently being investigated.

Videos and photos of the fire was shared on several social media platforms, in which some were seen running away from the flames, with others recording the incident.