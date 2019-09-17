UKM hospital clarifies man filmed in domestic assault no longer staff

A man who is allegedly a doctor was filmed beating up a woman and an older man after blocking their car. ― Screenshot via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 ― Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital (HCTM UKM) today acknowledged that a man caught on film attacking his ex-wife and her father earlier this month was a former staff member.

The hospital said the man was hired in 2017, but resigned five months ago.

“HCTM UKM would like to inform that the man who was referred to as a staff of HCTM UKM have resigned from his post on April 2019 after being in service since 2017.

“As such, the HCTM UKM has nothing to do with the man as what has been disseminated through the media,” it said in a brief statement.

On Sunday, Sungai Buloh district police chief Superintendent Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said a man was arrested on September 9 after his former wife complained of assault on September 4.

A screencap of the ex-wife's complaint and the alleged assault on September 4, 2019 caught on video.

The senior policeman said the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt, but added that the suspect was released the same day of his arrest due to “health reasons”.

The man who is allegedly a doctor was filmed beating up a woman and an older man after blocking their car. Videos of the incident have since been shared on social media.

A woman who claimed to be the victim in the video also took to social media recounting the incident, saying she and her family had long been harassed and abused by her ex-husband with whom she has an undisclosed number of children and is engaged in a custody battle.