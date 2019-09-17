Dr M meets with Sabah Bersatu leaders

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives for a meeting with Bersatu Sabah leaders in Kota Kinabalu September 17, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today held a closed-door meeting here with the Sabah leaders of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) of which he is the chairman.

Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor is the chairman of the Sabah Bersatu Leadership Committee. Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir also attended the meeting.

Dr Mahathir, who was accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, arrived here today for a one-day visit to Sabah. They flew in from Kuching where they attended the Malaysia Day celebration last night.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir also met with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and then with the Sabah Cabinet ministers at the Sabah State Administrative Centre here.

Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah are expected to return to Kuala Lumpur later today. — Bernama