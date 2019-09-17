Air quality very unhealthy in Seri Manjung

Visitors at the Marina Islands jetty are seen wearing face masks during a hazy afternoon in Lumut September 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Seri Manjung in Perak is the latest to experience very unhealthy air quality, raising to five the number of such areas as at noon today.

The portal of the Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) stated the air pollutant index reading for Seri Manjung at 203, up from 183 at 9 am.

The other areas with very unhealthy API reading were Nilai (206) and Port Dickson (212) in Negri Sembilan as well as, Johan Setia, Klang in Selangor (238) and Kuching in Sarawak (220).

Sri Aman in Sarawak still recorded hazardous API reading of 367.

Twenty-nine areas recorded unhealthy API reading, namely Tasek Ipoh (104) and Pegoh, Ipoh in Perak (104), Batu Muda (158) and Cheras (150) here as well as Putrajaya (186).

Five locations in Selangor had unhealthy API reading, namely Kuala Selangor (191), Petaling Jaya (163), Shah Alam (173), Klang (197) and Banting (183); three locations in Melaka namely Alor Gajah (179), Bukit Rambai (195) and Bandaraya Melaka (170) as well as Seremban in Negri Sembilan (176).

Other areas included Temerloh (139), Jerantut (112) and Indera Mahkota Kuantan (118) in Pahang; Segamat (152), Batu Pahat (115), Kluang (107) and Tangkak (129) in Johor as well as eight areas in Sarawak namely ILP Miri (103), Miri (124), Samalaju (109), Bintulu (130), Mukah (133), Sibu (170), Sarikei (151) and Samarahan (152).

Meanwhile, 30 areas nationwide had a moderate API reading.

An API reading of 0 to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama