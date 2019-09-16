145 Selangor schools to close tomorrow as haze situation worsens

Students cover their faces with masks at a school in Puchong as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 16 — A total of 145 schools in Sepang, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat, Klang and Petaling Perdana districts will be closed tomorrow as the haze situation in the state gets more severe.

Selangor State Education Department in a statement here today, said the closure would affect 23 schools in Sepang, 36 in Hulu Langat, 21 in Kuala Langat, 27 in Klang and 38 schools in Petaling Perdana.

“With the closure 187,928 students will be affected and the public will be notified of changes and updates from time to time.

“The schools have been reminded to abide by the standard operating procedures and the health of students and teachers must be given priority at all times,” the statement said.

According to the Department of Environment website as at 11pm today, the API reading in Johan Setia was 222, Klang (175) Banting (167) and Shah Alam (185).

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 300 and above, hazardous. — Bernama