DPM: Paid writers spreading fake news can disrupt society

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail speaks at the Productivity Day with the Community and launch of the AWASpada guidebook at the International Islamic University Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur September 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Fake news churned out by some people who willingly become paid writers could disrupt society, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail said.

This should not happen as the freedom to use the social media should be used responsibly, she said.

“There are some people who are willing to become ‘paid writers’, there is even the term ‘fakery’, not bakery, a place to make bread, but a place to make fake news,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said this in her speech at the Productivity Day with the Community and the launch of the AWASpada (Beware Social Media and Online Games) guidebook at the International Islamic University Malaysia (UIA) here today.

Also present at the event were chairman of the Malaysian Productivity Corporation (MPC) Tian Chua, UIA rector, Emeritus Professor Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abd Razak, MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman and chief executive of Cybersecurity Malaysia Datuk Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab.

Dr Wan Azizah said with the rising threat of cyber crimes, efforts must be made to increase awareness of the positive and ethical use of the internet.

She said the initiative taken by the Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) by launching the Awaspada Guide Book could help increase public awareness of positive and ethical use of the internet.

She added that it could also make the public understand the negative effects of social media and online games if they are not used wisely.

“It is an effort towards public awareness, especially among students and youths, so that we are cautious about social media use and online games.

Dr Wan Azizah said a good understanding of social media use and internet games will help to prevent people from falling victim to cyber crimes.

The AWASpada Guide Book is a joint effort by the MCPF, CyberSecurity Malaysia, UIA, MPC and Persatuan Wadah Pencerdasan Ummat (WADAH). — Bernama