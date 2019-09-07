16 strategic initiatives to drive growth under Penang 2030 vision, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference in George Town August 1, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 — The Penang government has drawn up 16 strategic initiatives to attract investors and stakeholders to invest in the state in line with the Penang 2030 vision.

According to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, the strategic initiatives will be an indicator to drive the state’s economic growth towards a positive direction, apart from enhancing competitiveness and the people’s quality of life.

“Every initiative has four themes, divided according to the jurisdiction of the members involved.

“Among the initiatives highlighted are women’s development, community welfare, digital infrastructure improvement, tourism and culture, housing, and safer, smart and green technology,” he said at a press conference after attending the Penang Forum 2030 here today.

“Apart from accelerating industrial growth through development projects, the initiatives will also provide an opportunity for the public to participate in any government development plans in the state,” he added.

Elaborating, Chow said 16 members comprising council and executive council members from the State Economic Planning Division have been selected to lead the initiatives based on their portfolios and experience.

“They were selected at the discretion of the chief minister, state secretary and top officials of the state government, and (the members) must cooperate with the Exco to achieve the objectives of the initiatives,” he added.

Organised by Advance Tertiary College, the forum, titled “Penang 2030: A Family-Focused Green and Smart That Inspires The Nation”, was attended by 50 participants comprising students, legal practitioners, and college lecturers.

Besides Chow, other panel speakers were lawyer Datuk Joshua Kevin, Penang DAPSY treasurer Benji Ang, and Pertubuhan Sihat Selalu chairman Dr Chong Ren Jye. — Bernama