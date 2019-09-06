UPSI responds to bizarre rumour it is planning to kidnap smart kids

UPSI vice-chancellor Profesor Datuk Mohammad Shatar Sabran said the university views these allegations seriously and will take legal action against anyone who spread false information or news. — Picture via Google Street View

IPOH, Sept 6 — Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) has denied allegations that information regarding children who register for the Pintar Berbakat screening tests for the Junior Science Camp 2019 programme will be used for kidnapping purposes.

UPSI vice-chancellor Profesor Datuk Mohammad Shatar Sabran said the university views these allegations seriously and will take legal action against anyone who spread false information or news.

“The programme is organised by [email protected], Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and the National Child Development Research Centre) (NCDRC), UPSI.

“There are people who claim that the information of children who register through the link pcis.upsi-ukm.edu.my or http://pcis.permatapintar.edu.my will be used for kidnapping purposes,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohammad Shatar stressed that the link was real and valid, and was meant to identify smart and talented children in the country to boost their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

He said the selected children will undergo the Junior Science Camp 2019 from September 23 until November 25 and further information can be obtained from http://ncdrc.upsi.edu.my.

Screening tests have been available online from September 1 for children aged four to six years. — Bernama