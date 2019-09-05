Jakim confirms Tealive is halal amid claims otherwise

The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) says that the edited viral posts by irresponsible parties are not true. ― Picture via Facebook/Jakim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― The halal certification for homegrown bubble tea brand is authentic and not fake as claimed in social media posts, the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) clarified today.

Swamped with public enquiries, the federal Islamic body said the business owned by Loob Integrated Sdn Bhd is halal certified and debunked the text messages that have been circulating on social media claiming it had deemed Tealive “haram” as the beverage contained alcohol and porcine products.

“For your information, the edited viral posts by irresponsible parties are NOT TRUE. We insist that the Tealive food premises operated by Loob Integrated Sdn Bhd is a legitimate bearer of the legitimate Malaysia Halal Confirmation Certificate (SPHM).

“As such, the public is advised to be more cautious before disseminating information about halal issues of unknown status by consulting the authorities and not to fall into the trap of defamation, misunderstanding of the community and compromise national harmony,” it said in statement on its Facebook page.

Jakim advised the public to visit the Malaysian halal website at www.halal.gov.my or use the Verify Halal smartphone app to verify a product’s status before spreading baseless allegations.

There are nearly 200 Tealive outlets in Malaysia catering to an estimated 2.5 million consumers each month.

The Malaysian brand also has international branches in China, Vietnam and are looking to open in the United Kingdom.