Dr M, Putin discuss efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok September 5, 2019. ― Bernama pic

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia), Sept 5 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Summit (EES) where both leaders discussed efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the 30 minutes discussion in the port city overlooking Golden Horn Bay, near the borders with China and North Korea, they also spoke about trade and innovation.

Mahathir and Putin previously met on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit held in Singapore last year.

The EES, which was established by decree of Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of Russia’s Far East, takes place between Sept 4 and 6, 2019 at the Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) campus.

Forum organiser Roscongress Foundation quoted Putin as saying the development of Russia’s Far East, including strengthening of its economic and innovative potential, as well as raising the living standards of its residents, is the country indisputable priority.

“Partnership between the business circles of Russia and the Asia-Pacific Region is growing stronger,” he said in a greeting statement to all participants of EEF.

Malaysia and Russia enjoyed more than 50 years of cordial diplomatic relations. ― Bernama