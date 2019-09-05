Boycott of non-Muslim products will affect employment sector, warns deputy minister

A shopper chooses fresh vegetables from the fresh produce section at a supermarket in Petaling Jaya. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA BARU, Sept 5 — The campaign to boycott non-Muslim/non-Bumiputera products will affect especially the employment sector, said Deputy Economic Affairs Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said whenever there was a boycott, the production chain would be affected, causing the manufacturers to reduce the production of goods which would at once affect the workers.

“The simplest example is when there is a low demand for goods produced by certain companies, in general what happens is the companies will reduce production and workers will be affected.

“The supply chain is long and comprehensive, so what we need to realise is that the boycott affects the nation,” he told reporters after an Engagement session with the Kelantan Government on the 12th Malaysia Plan at the Operations Room of the Kota Darul Naim Complex here, today.

Also present were Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah and Kelantan state secretary Nazran Muhammad.

Yesterday, the Cabinet said in a statement that it was unreasonable to boycott the products of non-Muslim entrepreneurs in the country.

The Cabinet in the statement rejected the narrow-minded thinking and stance based on racist sentiments being played up by some parties as it could be detrimental to the harmony and prosperity of the nation. — Bernama