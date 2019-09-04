Surina makes history as Perlis’ first female police chief

Datuk Surina Saad and Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad participate in the handover ceremony at the Perlis police headquarters in Kangar September 3, 2019, as Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Mohamed Farid Abu Hassan looks on. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Sept 4 — Former Principal Assistant Director E5 in the Special Branch, Bukit Aman, Datuk Surina Saad, yesterday made history when she became the first woman police chief in Perlis.

Surina, 56, who hails from Seriab, Perlis, replaced Datuk Noor Mushar Mohamad, who is due to retire today.

Surina said it was a great honour for her to be able to return home to serve as the new state police chief.

“It is my parents’ and my wish for me to return to this state and serve here. I have been a police officer for over 30 years, so I want to give the best service to the state,” she said.

She was met by reporters after the Perlis police chief’s handover ceremony which was attended by Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Mohamed Farid Abu Hassan at Dewan Datuk Noor Mushar, Perlis police headquarters here. — Bernama