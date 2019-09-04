Cooperation of security agencies vital to curb external threats to Malaysia

The cooperation of all security agencies including the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), as well as the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) with the Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Task Force 2 (ATB 2) has been sought to curb internal or external threats. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

TAWAU, Sept 4 — The cooperation of all security agencies including the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), as well as the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) with the Malaysian Armed Forces Joint Task Force 2 (ATB 2) has been sought to curb internal or external threats.

Joint Force Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Suhaimi Mohd Zuki said,strengthening cooperation between security agencies is the main objective in exchanging information and controlling the country’s waters and borders especially in Sabah.

“The border situation is okay, but we have to strengthen security cooperation to monitor the movement of malicious elements.

“My personnel are in a high state of preparedness, we hope with their (military) presence here, the people can sleep well,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing the handing over of duties ceremony of Joint Task Force 2 Commander Maj Gen Datuk Zarondin Md Amin to his new successor Brig Gen Johari Mohd Jaafar, at the Kukusan Camp here, today.

Zarondin will hold a new position as assistant commander in the Army Reserve Force Division. — Bernama