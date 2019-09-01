Umno sec-gen disputes report claiming Hishammuddin probed for meeting Dr M

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has cautioned against a report today claiming that Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is being investigated by the party’s disciplinary board. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has cautioned against a report today claiming that Sembrong division chief Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is being investigated by the party’s disciplinary board.

According to Annuar, there was no such complaint lodged against Hishammuddin nor was there a report by the board to the Umno Supreme Council on any offence committed by the former party vice-president.

“The report by Malaysiakini that Hishammuddin is being investigated by Umno Disciplinary Board is doubtful. The administration of Umno has not received any complaints against him,” he said on Twitter.

Annuar said even if there is a report lodged directly with the board, the latter is free to investigate on prima facie and then report it to the Umno Supreme Council.

“So far, there is no such report,” he added.

Annuar’s statement seems to contradict a report by Malaysiakini that quoted Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali as the board’s chairman, saying Hishammuddin is currently being investigated by the board.

However, Apandi did not state the alleged offence committed by Hishammuddin.

Apandi was also quoted denying claims that the board was blocked from taking any action against Hishammuddin by the party’s top brass.

The report claimed that Hishammuddin is being investigated for several disciplinary breaches, including meeting with Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

It was previously reported in July that Hishammuddin had met with Dr Mahathir with PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, and the Islamist party’s secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

Annuar also responded in a separate tweet that the meeting was of a personal nature.

“I think that is not wrong,” he said.