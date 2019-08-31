Actor Farid Kamil claims lost consciousness after cigarette, don’t know how he ended up at police station

Datuk Farid Kamil said he felt dizzy and his throat became dry after smoking the cigarette. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Aug 31 — Actor-cum-director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari, who is facing four charges, including for injuring a policeman at the Kota Damansara Traffic police station, told the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday that he did not know how he got to the police station that day.

Farid Kamil, 38, said prior to that, at 10.10pm on January 9 last year, he was with an artiste friend and a friend of the artiste at an office belonging to the artiste in Kayu Ara, where he drank tea and smoked a cigarette that was given to him by the artiste’s friend.

He said he felt dizzy and his throat became dry after smoking the cigarette.

“I have never felt such dizziness. After that I lost consciousness. I don’t remember what happened. When I woke up a few hours later, I found myself no longer at my artiste friend’s office.

“I was awoken by police officers at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station,” he said when questioned by his lawyer, Datuk Amirul Ridzuan Hanif, on the first day of his defence proceedings before Magistrate Nor Arifin Hisham.

Amirul Ridzuan: How did you get to the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station?

Farid Kamil: I don’t know how I got there, but on that day, I was informed by a police officer that I was clad in shirt and pants, but without shoes. I then asked what day it was and the time. The police said it was 3am on January 10, 2018.

Amirul Ridzuan : What happened next?

Farid Kamil: I was still dizzy and confused and the police asked for a telephone number to contact. The police then contacted my brother, Fadzil, and he arrived about 40 minutes later with a friend.

Last June 21, the Magistrate’s Court ordered Farid Kamil to enter his defence on the four charges after finding the prosecution having succeeded in establishing a prima facie case.

On January 16, 2018, Farid Kamil, 38, pleaded not guilty to two counts of deliberately causing injury to Ashraf Ahmad, 36, and Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 25.

Farid Kamil also faces two counts of using criminal force and for uttering improper words on Muhammad Nizam with the intention of preventing him from doing his job.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station at 1.20am on January 11, 2018.

The court set Sept 23 and 24 to continue with the defence proceedings. — Bernama