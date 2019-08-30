Malaysia in critical condition under PH, claims Najib in Merdeka message

Najib said he was baffled at the worsening economic state of the country, despite the PH administration’s move in selling various government assets. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in his Merdeka Day message today criticised the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, expressing his sadness and disappointment at the country’s state of affairs in a five-minute video clip posted on his Facebook page.

Najib blamed PH for the disunity the country currently faces, saying peace and harmony in Malaysia have become even more fragile.

“How did we get here when all this while, for 61 years before the PH government, unity was the backbone of the country’s development.

“Where is the spirit of 1Malaysia, the spirit of Negaraku, Sehati Sejiwa, the spirit of Malaysian leadership that at the moment is most needed?” Najib asked.

The Pekan MP lambasted the disunity among PH leaders on certain issues, citing the Chinese educationist group Dong Zong as an example.

“The current PH government members argue with one another. DAP, PKR and Bersatu are constantly blaming and doubting each other.

“For example, on the Dong Zong issue, they disagree with one another and are not on the same page. The easiest thing for them to do is point fingers at the Opposition.

“They are the ones who are playing the racial and religious sentiments to the point that Malaysia is at unease, and who are the victims? The people,” he said.

Najib said he was baffled at the worsening economic state of the country, despite the PH administration’s move in selling various government assets.

He said the drop of the Malaysian ringgit is the worst in history and pointed out that the national debt has drastically increased, citing a monthly payment of almost RM10 billion a month.

“Every month we read about the sale of government asset which was gathered previously by Barisan Nasional.

“Every month we hear news about some crony who is interested in government assets.

“The PH government should have more money after selling the assets and wealth but what is baffling is, the national debt is increasing,” he said.

Najib ended his Merdeka message by stating that though BN was now the Opposition, it will not sabotage the country.

“Whatever challenges we face ahead, we should not let Malaysia fall.

“In conjunction with the 62nd Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day 2019, we have reached this point. Malaysia is in critical condition under PH,” he said.