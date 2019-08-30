Foreign Ministry says keeping tabs on Malaysians illegally residing in Australia

Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Andrew Goledzinowski recently revealed that 33,000 Malaysians living in Australia had exceeded the permitted 90-day period and applied for refugee status. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Foreign Ministry is monitoring the rising number of Malaysians who applied for permanent protection and refugee visas from the Australian government.

In a statement today, the ministry found the number was significant as Malaysians were taking advantage of the opportunity by manipulating Australian Immigration laws to enable them to reside longer illegally.

The statement also said the move had resulted in difficulties for bona fide parties who wished to study, visit and reside in Australia.

Therefore, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry and the Immigration Department will continue to cooperate with the authorities in Australia to monitor the issue.

“The Foreign Minister reminded Malaysians visiting any countries to adhere to the regulations and laws of the country concerned to avoid getting into trouble,” the statement said.

The Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia, Andrew Goledzinowski recently revealed that 33,000 Malaysians living in Australia had exceeded the permitted 90-day period and applied for refugee status.

Those applying for refugee status included tourists and students to avoid getting sent back to their country of origin.

Last month, the Australian government reported receiving 4,973 applications from Malaysians for protection visa between July last year to April this year. — Bernama