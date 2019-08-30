Ahead of National Day, Agong joins Cabinet in rendition of ‘Setia’ (VIDEO)

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdullah Ahmad Shah joins Cabinet ministers, led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in a rendition of 'Setia'. — Facebook screencap

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdullah Ahmad Shah joined Cabinet ministers, led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in a rousing rendition of the 1980s classic Setia, in conjunction with Malaysia's 62nd Merdeka Day celebrations.

In a music video, posted on the prime minister’s Facebook page, the song begins with federal ministers singing in a recording studio, with Mahathir taking centre stage and flanked by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The song was first popularised on national television channels RTM1 and RTM2 by celebrity Francesca Peter in the 1990s.

At the 38th second of the 3-minute-and-32-second song, the visual switches to montages of the prime minister and his Cabinet in their daily lives.

At 1:47, the Agong makes his appearance and joins Dr Mahathir on the stage, as ministers look on with smiles on their faces.

The Agong lightly taps Muhyiddin on the arm while the latter, together with Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, bow in acknowledgement of the King.

Tuanku Abdullah then joins the rest in song before jointly wishing Malaysians Selamat Menyambut Hari Kebangsaan Malaysia.