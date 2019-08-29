Singapore’s ICA says delays at Tuas checkpoint caused by power trip

Traffic at the Tuas Checkpoint towards Johor at 10.34am on August 29, 2019. — One Motoring screengrab via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 — Commuters travelling to Johor via the Tuas Checkpoint faced heavy this morning because of a power trip which caused “intermittent slowness” in the immigration clearance system.

In a statement today, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that the checkpoint’s arrival and departure zones for cars were affected by the power trip which occurred at about 6.45am.

The automated clearance system as well as clearance systems at the motorcycle and bus zones were not affected, ICA said.

ICA added that the clearance system at the affected lanes progressively resumed from 8am.

In an update on Facebook at 1.30pm, it said that its system had “resumed normalcy”, but “traffic remains heavy”.

The ICA had initially warned motorists in a Facebook post at 7.45am of heavy arrival and departure traffic at Tuas, adding that “delays are expected”.

Some netizens claimed in comments on ICA’s post that they had waited for at least two hours in the jam.

ICA added in its statement that more resources were immediately deployed to manage the situation, “including having our officers who were on night shift remaining behind to assist in the clearance of travellers”.

It added that one of the departure zones for cars was converted to clear arriving cars when the system progressively resumed.

As at 1.05pm, traffic camera feeds on the One Motoring website showed that congestion at the checkpoint appeared to have cleared in both directions.

ICA added that traffic was heavy as it coincided with the usual morning peak period, and that it regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers who have taken a longer time to clear immigration. — TODAY