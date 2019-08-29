Singapore’s foreign minister to visit Kedah and Penang

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Kedah and Penang today and tomorrow. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 — Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Kedah and Penang today and tomorrow.

In a statement posted on its website, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Singapore has strong historical, economic and people-to-people ties with the states of Kedah and Penang.

This visit is part of Singapore’s efforts to enhance these valuable ties, and to deepen our overall engagement with Malaysia at all levels,” it said.

In Kedah, Dr Balakrishnan will have an audience with the Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

At the audience, Dr Balakrishnan will meet Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir, and Tunku Laksamana of Kedah Datuk Seri Diraja Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin.

The minister will also be meeting several Kedah State Executive Council members.

In Penang, Dr Balakrishnan will call on the Governor of Penang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, and meet Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He will also be meeting several Penang State Executive Council members.

According to the statement, Dr Balakrishnan will meet Member of Parliament for Permatang Pauh Nurul Izzah Anwar as well.

Dr Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Bernama