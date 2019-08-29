Selangor govt issues advisory on high tides in Sept and Oct

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Selangor government has cautioned residents in several parts of the state of an impending high tide next month, which is expected to last until October this year.

In preparation for what is labelled as a “high-level disaster”, the state government issued an advisory to those living in Klang, Kuala Langat, Sepang, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam, urging residents to pay heed to the authorities’ announcements to relocate to designated relief centres when needed.

“The huge rising sea tide phenomenon is expected to happen beginning September 1 2019, till September 2 2019, September 2,9 2019 until October 2, 2019, and October 27, 2019 until October 30, 2019 at the coastlines in Selangor, with the sea water level reaching 5.7 metres.

“If the heavy rain and strong wind conditions happen, the risks of a flood would increase,” the notice from the Selangor state secretary read.

It also listed at-risk areas within the aforementioned districts, relief centre locations and operations room contact numbers for the ease of residents.