Kit Siang: Malaysians must fend off attempts to stoke race wars

Lim said PH must also not grow complacent and waste the opportunity to set Malaysia on the path towards unity, freedom, justice, excellence and integrity. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Unnamed groups are out to sow suspicion and fear among the public with the aim of using communal and religious tension to oust Pakatan Harapan (PH) from Putrajaya, Lim Kit Siang said today.

Urging Malaysians to develop the ability to differentiate truth from lies on social media and to resist the attempts of such groups, the DAP leader said this was imperative to keep the country on its trajectory towards reforms.

Pointing out that previous predictions that PH would collapse after the general election have proven false, Lim said the present bids to portray Malaysia as succumbing to communal friction should also fail.

“Let us prove wrong the political wet-blankets who want race to war against race and religion to war against religion in plural Malaysia, and for the country to be plunged into unrest, instability and chaos, destroying all hopes of Malaysia fulfilling her dream of becoming a top world-class nation of unity, freedom, justice, excellence and integrity - doomed to the trajectory of a failed and rogue state and a klepto-theocracy,” Lim said in a statement today.

Lim went on to urge the remaining parties in PH to redouble efforts to win the 15th general election and to overcome forecasts that the ruling coalition was headed for defeat.

PH must also not grow complacent and waste the opportunity to set Malaysia on the path towards unity, freedom, justice, excellence and integrity, he added.

“I believe that in the hearts of hearts, this is what the majority of Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region, want of Malaysia.”

Since losing the 14th general election, Umno has teamed up with former rival PAS to create a Malay-Muslim political alliance that has fed concerns of worsening racial polarisation in Malaysia.

While PH managed to upset Barisan Nasional in the 14th general election, it did so without majority support from the Malay community, leaving a vulnerability for rivals to exploit heading into the next polls.