Fire destroys 60 houses in Tawau

TAWAU, Aug 27 — At least 60 homes were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Otentik, Tanjung Batu Keramat, here, last night.

Tawau Fire and Rescue station chief Sharudy Delamin said firefighters had difficulty putting out the fire due to strong wind as well as the houses were built too close to each other.

“The station received an emergency call at 7.51pm before four Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) engines and 53 firefighters from Tawau Fire station rushed to the scene.

“An FRT machine from Kunak Fire and Rescue station was also deployed to the location,” he said.

He said the fire was brought under control at 12.48am and completely put out at 3am.

The firefighting operation was also assisted by the villagers, Merotai volunteer firefighters as well as personnel from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and Malaysian Volunteer Corps (Rela), he said.

Sharudy said no fatalities were reported while the cause of the fire and the estimated losses were still under investigation. — Bernama