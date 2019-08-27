Businessman Eng Boon applies to postpone hearing of corruption case involving Ku Nan

Datuk Tan Eng Boon leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The High Court here today set Sept 17 to hear an application by businessman Datuk Tan Eng Boon to postpone the hearing of his corruption case, which is to be heard jointly with former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s case pertaining to an application by a company to increase the plot ratio for development in Jalan Semarak.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim, when met by reporters, said the application would be heard before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

“The court also set Sept 13 for the prosecution and the defence to file their written submissions on the application,” she said after the case management, held in chambers before High Court deputy registrar Mahyudin Mohmad Som.

Also present at the proceeding was lawyer Julian Ch’eng, representing Tan.

Last Aug 23, the court set two days from Sept 19 to hear the case.

On Nov 15 last year, Tan, 70, who is a director of a property development company, pleaded not guilty to a charge of giving a bribe to Tengku Adnan, 68, by depositing a RM1-million Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd into Tengku Adnan’s CIMB Bank account.

It was allegedly as a reward for Tengku Adnan for approving Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the plot ratio relating to the development of Lot 228, Jalan Semarak, here.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre, Jalan Tun Ismail, here on Dec 27, 2013.

The charge, under Section 16(b)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Tan also faces an alternative charge, made under Section 165 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 109 of the same law, with abetting Tengku Adnan in committing the offence.

On Nov 15, last year, Tengku Adnan, pleaded not guilty to a charge of corruptly receiving RM1 million from Tan to approve an application by a company to increase the plot ratio relating to a development at Jalan Semarak here. — Bernama