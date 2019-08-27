Agong accorded state welcome in Indonesia

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the Bogor Presidential Palace in Bogor August 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

BOGOR, Aug 27 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, was accorded a state welcome today at the Bogor Presidential Palace in conjunction with His Majesty’s state visit to Indonesia.

The Malaysian King and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, arrived at the palace at 10.30am (11.30am Malaysian time) and were welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo.

Sultan Abdullah took the salute before the Indonesian Presidential Security Force, after which the Negaraku Malaysian national anthem and the Indonesia Raya Indonesian national anthem were played. His Majesty then inspected a guard-of-honour.

Members of the Indonesian Cabinet were then introduced to the King.

Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah began a four-day state visit to Indonesia yesterday. — Bernama