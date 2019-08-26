Immigration Dept denies unauthorised entry claims during KLIA system breakdown

Passengers are seen in the check-in area of KLIA in Sepang August 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Immigration Department today denied claims of unauthorised entry of foreigners as well as entry of three million Chinese nationals into Malaysia, during the system disruption at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), as viraled on social media.

Its director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud in a statement today said, during the KLIA system breakdown, foreign visitors’ check-ins were carried out manually.

“The foreign visitors had to comply with regulatory requirements and the Immigrations standard operating procedures (SOPs) were adhered to.

“In addition, security measures were enhanced as our enforcement teams continued to monitor the situation at the international arrival and departure halls as well as satellite areas,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said the system was back in operation after being restored in stages from yesterday and the airport check-in procedures have returned to normal.

As such Khairul Dzaimee advised the public to verify the authenticity of the news before sharing and spreading them on social media.

The systems disruption at KLIA since Wednesday night (August 21) was seen to have improved from Saturday after MAHB replaced the network equipment. — Bernama