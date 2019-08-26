Dr Siti Hasmah down with food poisoning

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah speaks to the media after the ceremony at the Global Doctors Hospital in Mont Kiara December 4, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Prime Minister’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali is at the Prince Court Medical Centre today after suffering a mild food poisoning.

According to a spokesperson from the Prime Minister’s Office Dr Siti Hasmah was “a little bit unwell and now resting.”

“She was a bit unwell. That’s all. Mild food poisoning. She went there. Now resting,” the spokesperson said responding to media queries over a Facebook posting saying she went to the Prince Court Medical Centre here today. — Bernama