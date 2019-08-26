Carcosa, Seri Negara not for sale, says Tourism Ministry sec-gen

Built in 1913, Seri Negara bore witness to the drafting of the Constitution of Malaya and the signing of the Merdeka Agreement by the nine head of states between 1955 and 1957. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Carcosa and Seri Negara are not for sale as they are protected heritage buildings, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak said today.

He said the historical monuments are being preserved and conserved as national heritage sites under the National Heritage Act 2005.

The land and buildings cannot be sold but the government is open to providing concessions for the operation of the buildings because “I do not think the government is in the business of operating such places”, he told reporters on the sidelines of the World Tourism Conference 2019 here.

The ministry had announced previously that it has been given the green light to redevelop Carcosa and Seri Negara as tourist attractions.

As of now, an evaluation is being carried on the historical monuments, including a forensic study on the level of structural safety of the colonial mansions, he said. — Bernama