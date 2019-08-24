Police on guard at ‘Little India’ Brickfields despite rally cancellation

A heavy police presence is seen in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — An estimated 100 to 200 policemen are keeping watch for possible unrest in Brickfields here, dubbed Kuala Lumpur’s “Little India”, following a peaceful rally last night.

Another demonstration had been planned this afternoon to protest the presence of controversial India-born Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik, but the area appears peaceful and relatively quiet for a weekend.

However, city police are taking no chances and have not let down their guard, even after protest organiser Shankar Ganesh announced last night that the event is cancelled.

The roads leading to and from the fountain that serves as a focal point at a junction in Brickfields have been closed off to the public.

The roads blocked off are portions of Jalan Rakyat and Jalan Tun Sambathan, particularly the portions about 100 metres from the fountain.

