Penang cops nab two women for staging own robbery

KEPALA BATAS, Aug 23 — Police detained two women for staging a robbery of RM20,400 belonging to their employer.

Following questioning one of the women, aged 53, she admitted to having staged the robbery to get the money to settle her debts with loan sharks, he said, adding that police became suspicious of the alleged robbery after watching a closed circuit television recording of the incident.

He said the police had also arrested three men, aged 19 to 25, who “robbed” the two women.

The men admitted having been paid RM4,000 each by the two women to stage the robbery, he told a media conference here yesterday. — Bernama