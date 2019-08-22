Cash payments only now, MAHB tells visitors to KLIA main terminal

A MAHB Airport CARE Ambassador assists a passenger at KLIA in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The massive outage to systems at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) has also affected all retail and food and beverage stores in the main terminal, cutting off credit card transactions for now.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has advised all visitors in the main terminal to use cash instead.

“Please look out for ATMs or the Bureau De Change should you need to use the ringgit, our local currency.

“The KLIA2 terminal is not affected by this,” MAHB said in an update on the current airport systems disruption this afternoon.

The cash-only payment is the latest problem at Malaysia’s main gateway following massive disruptions to its systems that have affected WiFi connection, check-in counters, baggage handling systems and MYairports mobile application.

The flight information display systems (FIDS) have been restored.

Earlier, it was reported that Internet connection and flight check-in systems have been disrupted at both KLIA terminals.

Travellers departing the country today have been advised to be at their respective terminals at least four hours ahead of departure to avoid missing their flights.

Despite disruption MAHB said its teams are on the ground working to rectify the problem and minimise the inconvenience to passengers.

Passengers are also advised to contact the company’s Airport CARE Ambassadors or call 03-8776 2000 if they require more information regarding flight details.

According to MAHB, the disruption started last night and is affecting several airport systems such as WiFi connection, flight information display, check-in counters and baggage handling systems.

The disruption is expected to continue throughout the day.