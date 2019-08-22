After Cabinet’s decision on bike-hailing, Malaysians asked for opinion on GrabBike

Passengers wait for their Grab rides at Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur July 12, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, August 22 — E-hailing firm Grab today appeared to tease the idea of extending its services in Malaysia to bike-hailing after the Cabinet greenlighted the use of motorcycles to provide ride-shares.

In a brief statement, Grab said it welcomed the Cabinet’s decision yesterday to introduce bike-hailing to Malaysia.

“While we welcome the decisions by the government, we would also like to know more about what YOU think about introducing GrabBike into Malaysia? Are you excited?” it said in a post on its official Facebook page.

The company also highlighted that it has already provided bike-hailing services in three of Malaysia’s Asean neighbours for the past few years, while also pointing out how it had provided a platform for local motorcyclists to earn money through delivery services.

“To date, Grab has created better income opportunities for more than 10,000 motorcycle partners through our GrabFood and GrabExpress service throughout Malaysia.

“With our experience in going through PSV regulations for Grab e-hailing in Malaysia and operating bike-hailing services since 2014 in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, we have the experience to provide the service in the safest manner possible, with features like emergency SOS button and passenger selfie verification,” it said in the statement.

