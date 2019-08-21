Johor police vow no leniency towards anyone disrespecting the Jalur Gemilang

Malaysia flags are seen at the side of a building at Lebuh Queen in George Town August 21, 2019. Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din's warning came following several reports on social media sites showing the Jalur Gemilang in improper positions. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

JOHOR BARU, Aug 21 — Action will be taken against those who intentionally misuse the national flag whether physically or online, Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said today.

He listed some of the laws available to the police as: Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentionally insulting or provoking someone to break the public peace; Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for using any indecent or abusive words or behaviour with the intention of breaking the peace; and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for wrongful use of network facilities.

“The public is advised to uphold the country’s sovereignty and to also stop from spreading unverified news sources that can disrupt the peace and harmony,” said Mohd Kamarudin in a statement.

His warning came following several reports on social media sites showing the Jalur Gemilang in improper positions, including one where it was hung upside down.

However, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador clarified that a recent case in a Pahang school where the national flag was placed upside down was an honest mistake made by a foreign worker.