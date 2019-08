PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends a meeting with NGOs in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has chided Datuk Seri Najib Razak today for blaming the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government for Malay daily Utusan Malaysia’s financial woes.

The PKR president said the former prime minister made the remark simply to score political points, explaining that the paper’s situation today was due to its company’s mismanagement.

“Their management issues were exacerbated somewhat due to change of government,” he told reporters here.

MORE TO COME