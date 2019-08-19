Dr M is now Scouts Association of Malaysia president

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad poses for pictures at his office in Putrajaya August 19, 2019, after being conferred with the Scouts Association of Malaysia’s highest award, Anugerah Bintang Semangat Padi Kelas Pertama (Emas). — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 19 — The Scouts Association of Malaysia today proclaimed Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as its presiden agung (president).

National Chief Scout Tan Sri Shafie Mohd Salleh made the proclamation at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

At the same function, the association conferred its highest award, Anugerah Bintang Semangat Padi Kelas Pertama (Emas), on Dr Mahathir.

Shafie said the proclamation can directly raise the image of the association not only nationally but also internationally, and more so when the operational headquarters of the World Organisation of the Scout Movement (WOSM) has been in Kuala Lumpur over the past five years.

“The Anugerah Bintang Semangat Padi Kelas Pertama (Emas) is an exclusive award bestowed only on national and state leaders,” he said. — Bernama