Brunei Sultan confers country’s highest award on Sultan Abdullah

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on their way to the royal dinner in conjunction with His Majesty’s installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong July 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug 19 — The Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, today conferred Brunei’s highest award of Darjah Kerabat Mahkota Brunei (D.K.M.B.) on Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who is on a three-day state visit to the sultanate.

The sultan presented the award to Sultan Abdullah during an audience at the Laila Kenchana Room at Istana Nurul Iman.

Sultan Hassanal also conferred an award, the Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama Yang Amat Dihormati (D.K.), on the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

At the same ceremony, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong conferred Malaysia’s Darjah Utama Seri Mahkota Negara (D.M.N.) on Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, the consort of the Sultan of Brunei.

The conferment of the award brings to mind the historic moment in October 1980 when the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Almarhum Sultan Ahmad Shah, father of Sultan Abdullah, conferred a similar award on Sultan Hassanal.

Earlier, Brunei accorded a state welcome to Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah.

Their Majesties arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday on the first state visit to Brunei of Sultan Abdullah following his installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

The meeting of the two heads of state is aimed at strengthening the relations between the two countries that was established more than three decades ago.

Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah arrived for the state welcome at Istana Nurul Iman at 11 am (same time in Malaysia) and were welcomed by Datuk Paduka Maharaja Lela Brunei, Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana, Pengiran Alauddin Pengiran Paduka Tuan Pengiran Abu Bakar.

The Royal Brunei Armed Forces Band played the Malaysian national anthem Negaraku and the Brunei national anthem Allah Peliharakan Sultan.

Then, a 21-gun salute was fired.

Sultan Abdullah, accompanied by Sultan Hassanal, then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by 110 officers and men of the Royal Brunei Land Force, led by Major Pengiran Md Razif Pengiran Idros.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is scheduled to visit the Royal Regalia Museum and the Kampong Ayer water village. — Bernama