Foreign preachers must understand Malaysia’s racial sensitivities, says Mujahid

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference at the lobby of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2019. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, Aug 18 — Preachers, especially those from abroad, should have a better understanding of the country, where despite the different ethnicity, religion and culture, the people have been living together peacefully, all these years.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof said they would have to take responsibility for their actions, if they raise conflicts in their talks, causing disharmony among the people.

“Their approach may not be appropriate for Malaysians so outsiders should respect the peace and unity enjoyed by Malaysians today.

“I am not aiming at anyone in particular but Muslims or non-Muslims should take note of this,” he told reporters after a public feast at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kadok here, last night.

He was asked to comment on preacher Dr Zakir Naik who ignited outrage after making a harsh statement against the Chinese in response to calls for his deportation.

It was reported that police have opened an investigation paper for the religious speaker to be investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code for issuing statements that threaten the peace. — Bernama